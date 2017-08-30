More movement along offensive line during Wednesday's practice

Following Tuesday's practice, head coach Kirby Smart said a starter at right guard had not been determined. Judging by what Georgia showed Wednesday, that still appears to be the case.
During the 10-minute media viewing period Wednesday, senior Dyshon Sims repped with the first team in a goal-line drill. The previous day, it was junior Kendall Baker. Up until Tuesday, and since the middle of the spring, redshirt freshman Solomon Kindley had been the first-team right guard.
It is unknown why this tinkering is taking place during preparations for Appalachian State. Kindley has been at practice both days and stepped in to take two second-team reps at right guard. Baker also took second-team right guard reps but also saw some snaps at second-team left tackle.
While Sims was with the first team, the rest of the line remained unchanged. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Pat Allen, center Lamont Gaillard and right tackle Andrew Thomas were all still with the top group.
Smart did say Tuesday that the chance of rotating linemen, much like Georgia did last season, could occur given the fact multiple offensive linemen are seeing first-team reps at the moment.
"We want to have a lot of guys ready," Smart said. "I don't know if (a rotation) will happen, it'll probably depend on the flow of the game and how guys are playing. But the guard spots are probably where most of that could happen."
