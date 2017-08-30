Entering final season, Carter focused on practice for ‘bigger picture’

Practice is never easy. Even the best players can grow tired from the monotony of practicing six days per week during the course of a month.
Physical and mental fatigue can set in, making it difficult to continue performing at a high level repeatedly.
Having gone through four preseasons, senior outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter is well aware of how grueling this can be. But given this is his final year of college football, Carter has goals he wants his team to accomplish.
To do so, he has personally pushed through the tough aspects of practice more so than in previous years. He’s hopeful these new practice habits will pay off with a better overall season than the 8-5 campaign Georgia finished with a season ago.
“It’s been challenging at times because it’s hard to come out and practice every day and just keep pounding and pounding,” Carter said. “But I think it’s thinking about the bigger picture and making sure practice is way harder than the games.”
Carter earned praise from head coach Kirby Smart with how he has approached practice since the end of the 2016 season.
Smart said Carter is Georgia’s “most improved” player among those who contributed a major role a year ago. Carter totaled 44 tackles and tied for a team-high in sacks with five.
“He is one of those guys who is playing a lot better right now than I remember last year,” Smart said. “He’s playing more physical. I think he’s really comfortable. He’s playing at 247-250 pounds, where last year he was 239-240. It just seems he’s playing a lot better. I’ve been very pleased with that. His practice habits, he practices very hard every day. He deserves to play well.”
Smart said there were some aspects about affecting the quarterback that Carter can improve, while also stating the former Norcross standout would “be the first to say he could do some better things.”
But when it comes to increasing his sack total — a number that can oftentimes be over-analyzed in the age of the spread offense — Smart said some of that has to do with what the defensive coaching staff asks Carter to do. At times last season, Carter was asked to cover a running back or spy an opposing team’s quarterback.
Carter may take on some additional responsibilities this season, too. In at least one package Georgia has practiced in, Carter has lined up as the nickel defensive back.
“He’s a very diverse player,” Smart said. “You grade him on pass rush — we grade him on strike, ability to play the run, drop in the flat. He plays man-to-man on receivers sometimes. You don’t ask an outside linebacker to do that, but he can.”
On Saturday, Georgia will begin its 2017 season at home against Appalachian State. With a game coming up, Carter said now is the time to put the extra effort spent on the practice field to good use.
“It’s been a lot of hard work put in over the summer and through the offseason,” Carter said. “Now’s the time where you just want to show it. You want to go out there and let it out — go out there and have fun. For him to say that is big. But we still have a lot of work to do. It’s not just about me, it’s about the whole defense as a unit. I can be the most improved but if our defense stays the same, then that’s not what we want to do.”
