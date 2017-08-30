Walthour to visit UGA for season opener, names recruiting leader

Tramel Walthour will visit Georgia for its season opener against Appalachian State on Saturday as one of the program’s priority recruiting targets.
Walthour will make the trip to Sanford Stadium to get another look at Georgia as his commitment draws closer and also see a former Liberty County teammate in action.
Richard LeCounte III has a chance to play quite a bit in his first career college game at safety after Georgia had to reshuffle its secondary due to senior Malkom Parrish suffering a foot injury.
“I expect him to grind,” Walthour said. “I know if he’s on the field, he’s going to be going 110 percent every play, doing his assignment and doing everything in his will to help his team win. It would be real cool to see him go out there and show out and have a big game, and I wouldn’t be surprised about it at all.”
Along with being able to see his friend play in college for the first time, it is an important time for the three-star defensive tackle’s recruitment.
Walthour told The Telegraph that Georgia is a part of a three-deep group of programs in the mix for his services — joining Auburn and Tennessee. Walthour doesn’t have a set timetable for his commitment but expects it to be soon.
“There’s not really too much I haven’t seen (at Georgia),” Walthour said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the coaches and trying to get a better connection or bond with them, along with some of the players. Overall, I’m just looking forward to enjoying the game.
“Georgia makes me feel like I’m in a little atmosphere, almost like I’m home.”
The Bulldogs have created a strong recruiting relationship with Liberty County as there are connections with both coaches and players.
Georgia landed a vocal recruiting asset in LeCounte, and it is also has ties to Panthers head coach Kirk Warner — who played for the Bulldogs as a tight end from 1985-88.
“We have been fortunate enough to have had some great players come through Liberty County who can play at the highest level (including former Ohio State and NFL linebacker Raekwon McMillan),” Liberty County defensive coordinator Ryan Glazer said. “The current UGA coaching staff has done a great job recruiting the best players in state and keeping a majority of them in state.”
Georgia offered Walthour on May 15 and has been in strong pursuit since. A key asset in the recruitment of the in-state product has been defensive line coach Tray Scott.
Scott has been in the program for nearly seven months, but many recruits have come away impressed with his approach and style when talking to prospects. Add Walthour to the group as he says the young position coach “keeps it real.”
“He’s just always honest and stuff like that,” Walthour said. “When you talk to him, you can tell he is actually interested in what the conversation might be about — it could be anything. He’ll just tell you exactly how he feels about a situation and what he may think about it, not just want you would want to hear.”
Walthour, while not 100 percent certain, believes Georgia is looking to take three defensive linemen in its 2018 class. Georgia currently has 12 commitments for its upcoming recruiting class, with three weak-side defensive ends — Marietta’s Azeez Ojulari, Miller Grove’s Caleb Tannor and Ocean Lakes’ (Virginia) Jaevon Becton. One, or more, of those players could project to outside linebacker.
The Bulldogs have yet to secure an interior defensive lineman in the upcoming class.
Georgia and Auburn have been in most persistent contact with Walthour, and Tennessee doesn’t “reach out as much,” he said.
Walthour grew up a Georgia fan and has taken multiple visits to Athens. With that said, does Georgia currently lead the way for the 6-foot-4, 277-pound lineman?
“Yeah, I guess you can say that,” Walthour said.
