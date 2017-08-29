Smart names starting place-kicker to open UGA season

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart announced that sophomore Rodrigo Blankenship has earned the starting place-kicking and kickoff positions.
Blankenship was competing throughout the preseason with Wofford graduate transfer David Marvin.
"Rodrigo's done a really good job and he has been consistent," Smart said. "We're excited for where he is. We told Rodrigo that it's really important to get a high percentage of our field goals. He's competing to do that."
The kicking competition was one of the closest Georgia had throughout the entire preseason. On multiple occasions, including Tuesday, Smart referred to it as "tight."
Blankenship, who lost the starting job to William Ham last preseason, took over starting place-kicking duties in the fourth week of the year. Blankenship went on to make 14 of 18 field goals last season with a long of 49. This included a game-winner at Kentucky.
Blankenship is still a walk-on at Georgia while Marvin is on scholarship for the upcoming season. With defensive lineman/outside linebacker Chauncey Manac leaving the program, Georgia figures to drop down to 84 scholarships.
Smart said Blankenship will have an opportunity to earn a scholarship but didn't signal whether that would, or could, occur this year or not.
"There are some rules we have to follow and some things we have to go by with Chauncey leaving and school starting," Smart said. "That doesn't necessarily come available."
Comments