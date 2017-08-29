Offensive lineman sees look with first team

With four days to go until Georgia's season opener against Appalachian State, another offensive lineman was receiving first-team reps during an individual drill.
Kendall Baker was working with the first group at right guard during a cut-blocking drill. Solomon Kindley, who has been the first-team right guard since the spring, was sitting back and observing. It didn't appear that he took any reps during this particular part of practice.
When the period ended, and as reporters were being ushered out after the seven-minute viewing window, it did appear Kindley was set to line back up with his teammates. Head coach Kirby Smart will address reporters after practice so this will certainly be a question brought up.
Outside of Baker getting some first-team work, the rest of the top group featured left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Pat Allen, center Lamont Gaillard and right tackle Andrew Thomas. Isaiah Wilson was the second left tackle as Dyshon Sims worked on this drill at guard.
While the offensive line was working on cut blocking, the quarterbacks were throwing wet footballs to receivers. Saturday's forecast calls for rain, which is the reason why the Bulldogs had staffers dunk footballs into water buckets before handing them to the quarterbacks.
