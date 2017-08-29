Georgia prepares for test against ‘SEC back’ Jalin Moore

Appalachian State running back Jalin Moore transitioned into his collegiate career as an unranked prospect who held four scholarship offers. The Mountaineers provided the only opportunity at an FBS program.
Moore had been second-string to 5,000-yard rusher Marcus Cox in his first season with the Sun Belt-leading program. But when Cox suffered a left leg injury against Miami and missed four games, Moore got his opportunity and burst onto the mid-major scene.
The North Carolina native finished with 1,402 rushing yards, five touchdowns and was awarded the conference player of the year. Georgia, which prepares to face Appalachian State in its season opener on Sept. 2, saw that he had the talents to play somewhere else.
“He is an SEC back,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said.
Smart gave the high credit to Moore due to his abilities to cut back, “run with great pad level” and catch the ball out of the backfield.
Roquan Smith kept an eye on Appalachian State throughout the 2016 season in preparation to play it a year later. After seeing glimpses of the near-upset against Tennessee, a nationally-publicized game against Miami and seven conference wins, he concurs.
“He’s an awesome back – a one-cut, downhill runner,” Smith said. “The system that he’s playing in is perfect for his style. I can tell that he belongs. He could be playing in the SEC right now. I can clearly see that.”
Moore is one of the biggest contributors for the Mountaineers since that is their offensive focus – run, run and run some more.
In 2016, Appalachian State’s rushing attack ranked 10th-best in the nation with 3,262 yards. It accounted for 58.4 percent of the Mountaineers’ total offense (52nd-best nationally with 5,589 yards).
Behind Moore, Appalachian State could see rushing contributions from senior Terrance Upshaw, redshirt freshman Marcus Williams Jr., three true freshmen and fifth-year quarterback Taylor Lamb.
“They love to run the ball, that’s just what they do,” Smith said. “Everyone just has to be disciplined, stay home and do their job. We can’t try to make too many plays and be greedy, but just do what you have to do.”
While the options are immense for Appalachian State, it all circles back to Moore. The junior posted eight performances over 100 yards in 2016, and a career-high 257 yards on 39 carries against Akron – the first game that Cox missed after the injury.
“He’s definitely a priority,” defensive back Aaron Davis said. “He’s a physical runner, and he shows that he’s a great back. We have to defeat a guy like that as a unit. No one guy will just be able to take him on. If we come together and have everyone do their job, we’ll be able to contain him the best we can.”
Georgia had success with defending the run game a year ago – behind a front-seven consisting of Smith, Trenton Thompson, Lorenzo Carter and others with potential NFL careers – as it finished with the 36th-best rushing defense (143.7 yards allowed per game).
The Bulldogs will face a number of talented backfields this season. The the first challenge happens to come from a nearby mid-major.
“Our guys obviously have to hit and tackle some pretty good backs on our team and that is what we challenged them with,” Smart said. “This guy, just like the guys you go against in practice every day, you have to go out there and hit him and wrap him up and knock him back. They have a great scheme for their back and their quarterback.”
