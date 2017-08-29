Georgia losing redshirt freshman pass-rusher to transfer

Georgia pass-rusher Chauncey Manac has stated his intention to transfer from the program, the website Dawgs247.com first reported Tuesday.
Manac arrived at Georgia as an outside linebacker but spent the majority of the preseason as a defensive end. Manac was considered a four-star prospect in the recruiting class of 2016. He was the lone defender to redshirt on Georgia's roster a season ago.
Manac was a player Georgia's coaching staff spoke glowingly about early in the preseason. Head coach Kirby Smart previously said Manac would have a role on defense.
"He is hard to block, but when we run downhill runs at him he is not as effective," Smart said in early August. "He is not big enough to hold up, so you have to decide what role does he have. He certainly has a role on this team because he has a really uncanny ability to get on and off blocks, to make plays, to cause disruption. He is still learning our system."
Manac was not present during the seven-minute media viewing period of Monday's practice.
