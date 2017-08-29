Smart talks running back depth behind Chubb, Michel

Everyone knows what Nick Chubb and Sony Michel can do.
The two running backs have made plenty of spectacular plays for Georgia the past three years.
But the Bulldogs do possess some talented runners behind Chubb and Michel. Brian Herrien, Elijah Holyfield and D'Andre Swift all offer great depth at the position, head coach Kirby Smart said.
Herrien was the No. 3 running back as a true freshman in 2016 and scored a touchdown in his first college game against North Carolina. He totaled 63 carries for 363 yards and three touchdowns. While Chubb and Michel are the go-to backs, Herrien hs proven he can be counted on when called upon.
"Brian is more elusive, a little more space guy who can do some things in different packages for those guys," Smart said.
Holyfield saw limited time a year ago but brings a power component with his running style.
"Elijah is a tough, downhill runner," Smart said. "He does a really good job with the things he does."
Holyfield, however, is not likely to play in Georgia's season opener against Appalachian State due to an offseason arrest for marijuana possession. The UGA student-athlete handbook stipulates that first-time drug policy offenders must sit for 10 percent of a sport's season, which would be one game for football.
Swift, a freshman, has dazzled this preseason with his play-making ability. Out of Philadelphia, Swift has impressed as both a runner and receiver.
"D’Andre Swift has shown that he can do a lot of different things in camp," Smart said.
Given that Chubb and Michel will get the bulk of the carries, the three other running backs are likely to see plenty of special teams duty.
As running backs, however, Smart said there is not a "clear pecking order" to determine when either of these backups will enter a game.
"I certainly love the fact that they have bought in to the team concept and that it is not total number of carries, it’s making sure that the carries they get are effective," Smart said.
