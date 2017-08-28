Appalachian State visits UGA 10 years after historical Michigan upset

Jeb Blazevich didn’t watch Appalachian State, then an FCS-level team, upset No. 5 Michigan in Ann Arbor in 2007. Neither did Roquan Smith. Aaron Davis saw the highlights on SportsCenter. They were young then and not fully paying attention to college football.
“I was 12 years old. I wasn't really watching football back then,” said Blazevich, Georgia’s senior tight end. “I was probably in the backyard playing it.”
Though these Bulldogs didn’t watch one of college football’s most notable games in real time, they understand the importance of the game now. On Saturday, Georgia plays Appalachian State the day after the 10-year anniversary of the Mountaineers’ historic win.
“That put App State on a lot of guys’ radars,” Davis said. “They've been showing they belong ever since then.”
When Mountaineers safety Corey Lynch blocked a 37-yard field goal attempt with six seconds remaining to secure a 34-32 win, Appalachian State became the first FCS team to beat a team ranked in the Associated Press poll since 1989, according to NCAA.com.
Michigan fell out of the top-25 as a result.
“I remember the game,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “It helped them recruit even more than just regionally. They were able to go out and get players from Florida because of that game.”
Look at any list made ranking the greatest upsets in college football history, and Appalachian State’s victory sits unquestioned at No. 1. As Lynch ran down the field after picking up the football on the blocked kick, one television broadcaster called it “one of the greatest upsets in sports history.”
Michigan had national championship hopes that season. It finished No. 18 in the AP Poll. According to a 2014 story in Sports Illustrated, the Mountaineers were paid $400,000 to play the game.
Last year, the Mountaineers almost pulled off another upset.
Had Appalachian State beaten No. 9 Tennessee in Neyland Stadium in the 2016 season-opener, the game wouldn’t have sent the same type of shock waves through college football that the Mountaineers’ upset of Michigan did.
Appalachian State moved up to the FBS level in 2014, becoming a member of the Sun Belt Conference. By last season, their program was well known. The Mountaineers took Tennessee into overtime, making those watching remember the Michigan upset. The Volunteers escaped with a 20-13 victory.
As Georgia plays Tennessee every year, the game provided the Bulldogs a recent reference point sooner than one 10 years ago.
“We definitely want to have a better showing than what Tennessee showed in the home opener (last year),” Davis said.
Entering the 2007 season, Appalachian State had won two consecutive FCS national titles. It would win a third later that year. But most of the country knew little about the football team from Boone, North Carolina, until it beat Michigan at the Big House.
“It was one of the greatest upsets in college football that led to them establishing their program as no longer being an ‘upset’ program,” Blazevich said. “It showed they can play with the big boys.”
