Predicting Georgia’s depth chart to start the 2017 season

In years past, Georgia would release a depth chart the week of its first game.
Head coach Kirby Smart did this in his first year with the program in 2016.
But on Monday, no such depth chart was made available. And it doesn’t look like there will be one revealed heading into Georgia’s first game against Appalachian State.
With that in mind, The Telegraph has decided to predict Georgia’s first-game depth chart instead, going off of what reporters have seen at practice and what Smart has publicly stated.
Quarterback
Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm, Brice Ramsey
The skinny: As Smart said Monday, Eason is the sure-fire starter. Fromm, a freshman from Houston County, will enter the year as Eason’s backup. While Ramsey returned to the program after initially stating his desire to transfer, he appears to be a distant third.
Running back
Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, D’Andre Swift or Brian Herrien or Elijah Holyfield
The skinny: The top two are fairly certain at running back. Swift has impressed this preseason and very well could take some snaps otherwise reserved for Herrien and Holyfield.
Fullback
Christian Payne, Nick Moore
The skinny: Payne is a force as a run blocker. He enters his senior season as the starter once again.
Wide receiver
Split end: Terry Godwin or Riley Ridley or Jayson Stanley, Mark Webb Jr. or J.J. Holloman
Flanker: Javon Wims, Michael Chigbu, Tyler Simmons, Trey Blount, Matt Landers
Slot: Godwin, Mecole Hardman, Ahkil Crumpton
The skinny: While Smart has said Georgia doesn’t have a go-to receiver at the moment, Godwin is probably the closest player to that role. He can line up outside or inside and has practiced at both spots. This group certainly has options but needs its contributors to step up.
Tight end
Isaac Nauta or Jeb Blazevich or Charlie Woerner, Jackson Harris, Jordan Davis
The skinny: On offense, there isn’t a position with greater depth on the roster. While Blazevich and Harris can both catch the ball well, they are Georgia’s top blocking tight ends. Nauta proved his worth a year ago, and Woerner could see his role increase greatly.
Offensive line
Left tackle: Isaiah Wynn, Dyshon Sims or Isaiah Wilson
Left guard: Pat Allen, Kendall Baker
Center: Lamont Gaillard, Sims or Sean Fogarty
Right guard: Solomon Kindley, Baker
Right tackle: Andrew Thomas or Ben Cleveland
The skinny: Last week, Smart all but said Wynn, Allen, Gaillard and Kindley were cemented as starters on the offensive line. While right tackle technically hasn’t been decided, Thomas is the favorite at this time.
Defensive line
Defensive end: Jonathan Ledbetter, David Marshall, Chauncey Manac, Justin Young, Malik Herring
Nose tackle: John Atkins, Tyler Clark, DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle
Defensive tackle: Trenton Thompson, Julian Rochester, Michail Carter, Michael Barnett
The skinny: The defensive line positions are mostly interchangeable, so this grouping doesn’t matter too much. While Ledbetter, Atkins and Thompson are the technical starters, Georgia figures to rotate a lot of bodies up front.
Inside linebacker
Mike: Natrez Patrick, Reggie Carter, Tae Crowder
Will: Roquan Smith, Carter, Juwan Taylor
The skinny: Jaleel Laguins, Monty Rice, Nate McBride and Jaden Hunter all figure to be special-teams contributors this year. This position is very much solidified with its top three.
Outside linebacker
Jack: Lorenzo Carter, Walter Grant, D’Andre Walker
Sam: Davin Bellamy, Robert Beal
The skinny: Grant earned a rave review from Bellamy last week and has been spotted previously with the first team. He could see more playing time than maybe it was initially thought.
Secondary (not including Malkom Parrish, who has a broken foot)
Left cornerback: Aaron Davis, Tyrique McGhee
Right cornerback: Deandre Baker, McGhee
Star: J.R. Reed or McGhee, Deangelo Gibbs
Left safety: Dominick Sanders, Jarvis Wilson
Right safety: Reed or Davis or Richard LeCounte
The skinny: With Parrish out, Georgia has experimented with some different lineups. As of now, Reed has moved to the star and LeCounte has been spotted with the first unit at safety. This group has the most potential for change from now until the Appalachian State game.
Special teams
Place-kicker/kickoff specialist: Rodrigo Blankenship or David Marvin
Punter: Cam Nizialek, Bill Rubright, Marshall Long
Holder: Eason or Nizialek
Long-snapper: Trent Frix, Moore
Kickoff returner: Hardman or Stanley
Punt returner: Godwin or Hardman or Crumpton
The skinny: Nizialek appears to be Georgia’s punter, with Rubright, a preferred walk-on, serving as his backup. Long is still recovering from last season’s knee injury, hence why he’s third team at the moment. Blankenship and Marvin are still battling for the place-kicker and kickoff roles. Good competition exists at each of the return positions.
