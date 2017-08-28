Georgia running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Jacob Eason go through a drill during practice.
UGA Football

Predicting Georgia’s depth chart to start the 2017 season

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

August 28, 2017 5:11 PM

Athens

In years past, Georgia would release a depth chart the week of its first game.

Head coach Kirby Smart did this in his first year with the program in 2016.

But on Monday, no such depth chart was made available. And it doesn’t look like there will be one revealed heading into Georgia’s first game against Appalachian State.

With that in mind, The Telegraph has decided to predict Georgia’s first-game depth chart instead, going off of what reporters have seen at practice and what Smart has publicly stated.

Quarterback

Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm, Brice Ramsey

The skinny: As Smart said Monday, Eason is the sure-fire starter. Fromm, a freshman from Houston County, will enter the year as Eason’s backup. While Ramsey returned to the program after initially stating his desire to transfer, he appears to be a distant third.

Running back

Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, D’Andre Swift or Brian Herrien or Elijah Holyfield

The skinny: The top two are fairly certain at running back. Swift has impressed this preseason and very well could take some snaps otherwise reserved for Herrien and Holyfield.

Fullback

Christian Payne, Nick Moore

The skinny: Payne is a force as a run blocker. He enters his senior season as the starter once again.

Wide receiver

Split end: Terry Godwin or Riley Ridley or Jayson Stanley, Mark Webb Jr. or J.J. Holloman

Flanker: Javon Wims, Michael Chigbu, Tyler Simmons, Trey Blount, Matt Landers

Slot: Godwin, Mecole Hardman, Ahkil Crumpton

The skinny: While Smart has said Georgia doesn’t have a go-to receiver at the moment, Godwin is probably the closest player to that role. He can line up outside or inside and has practiced at both spots. This group certainly has options but needs its contributors to step up.

Tight end

Isaac Nauta or Jeb Blazevich or Charlie Woerner, Jackson Harris, Jordan Davis

The skinny: On offense, there isn’t a position with greater depth on the roster. While Blazevich and Harris can both catch the ball well, they are Georgia’s top blocking tight ends. Nauta proved his worth a year ago, and Woerner could see his role increase greatly.

Offensive line

Left tackle: Isaiah Wynn, Dyshon Sims or Isaiah Wilson

Left guard: Pat Allen, Kendall Baker

Center: Lamont Gaillard, Sims or Sean Fogarty

Right guard: Solomon Kindley, Baker

Right tackle: Andrew Thomas or Ben Cleveland

The skinny: Last week, Smart all but said Wynn, Allen, Gaillard and Kindley were cemented as starters on the offensive line. While right tackle technically hasn’t been decided, Thomas is the favorite at this time.

Defensive line

Defensive end: Jonathan Ledbetter, David Marshall, Chauncey Manac, Justin Young, Malik Herring

Nose tackle: John Atkins, Tyler Clark, DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle

Defensive tackle: Trenton Thompson, Julian Rochester, Michail Carter, Michael Barnett

The skinny: The defensive line positions are mostly interchangeable, so this grouping doesn’t matter too much. While Ledbetter, Atkins and Thompson are the technical starters, Georgia figures to rotate a lot of bodies up front.

Inside linebacker

Mike: Natrez Patrick, Reggie Carter, Tae Crowder

Will: Roquan Smith, Carter, Juwan Taylor

The skinny: Jaleel Laguins, Monty Rice, Nate McBride and Jaden Hunter all figure to be special-teams contributors this year. This position is very much solidified with its top three.

Outside linebacker

Jack: Lorenzo Carter, Walter Grant, D’Andre Walker

Sam: Davin Bellamy, Robert Beal

The skinny: Grant earned a rave review from Bellamy last week and has been spotted previously with the first team. He could see more playing time than maybe it was initially thought.

Secondary (not including Malkom Parrish, who has a broken foot)

Left cornerback: Aaron Davis, Tyrique McGhee

Right cornerback: Deandre Baker, McGhee

Star: J.R. Reed or McGhee, Deangelo Gibbs

Left safety: Dominick Sanders, Jarvis Wilson

Right safety: Reed or Davis or Richard LeCounte

The skinny: With Parrish out, Georgia has experimented with some different lineups. As of now, Reed has moved to the star and LeCounte has been spotted with the first unit at safety. This group has the most potential for change from now until the Appalachian State game.

Special teams

Place-kicker/kickoff specialist: Rodrigo Blankenship or David Marvin

Punter: Cam Nizialek, Bill Rubright, Marshall Long

Holder: Eason or Nizialek

Long-snapper: Trent Frix, Moore

Kickoff returner: Hardman or Stanley

Punt returner: Godwin or Hardman or Crumpton

The skinny: Nizialek appears to be Georgia’s punter, with Rubright, a preferred walk-on, serving as his backup. Long is still recovering from last season’s knee injury, hence why he’s third team at the moment. Blankenship and Marvin are still battling for the place-kicker and kickoff roles. Good competition exists at each of the return positions.

  Comments  

