How Georgia's offensive line looked the Monday before Appalachian State

Not too much has changed since the last time reporters were able to observe Georgia's offensive line.
Left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Pat Allen, center Lamont Gaillard and right guard Solomon Kindley were all with the first team, which is where they are expected to start Saturday against Appalachian State.
At right tackle, freshman Andrew Thomas was the first one up, as he has been over the past couple of weeks. But at least on one occasion, redshirt freshman Ben Cleveland took a first-team rep following the other starting linemen's individual reps.
Previously, head coach Kirby Smart said Thomas and Cleveland were "neck and neck" in the right tackle competition.
As for the second team, Dyshon Sims took a handful of reps as the second-string left tackle. Sims figures to serve as the sixth offensive lineman once again.
