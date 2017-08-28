Georgia offensive lineman Pat Allen has been working with the first team at left guard throughout the preseason.
Georgia offensive lineman Pat Allen has been working with the first team at left guard throughout the preseason. John Paul Van Wert Georgia Sports Communications
Georgia offensive lineman Pat Allen has been working with the first team at left guard throughout the preseason. John Paul Van Wert Georgia Sports Communications

UGA Football

How Georgia's offensive line looked the Monday before Appalachian State

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

August 28, 2017 4:43 PM

ATHENS

Not too much has changed since the last time reporters were able to observe Georgia's offensive line.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Pat Allen, center Lamont Gaillard and right guard Solomon Kindley were all with the first team, which is where they are expected to start Saturday against Appalachian State.

At right tackle, freshman Andrew Thomas was the first one up, as he has been over the past couple of weeks. But at least on one occasion, redshirt freshman Ben Cleveland took a first-team rep following the other starting linemen's individual reps.

Previously, head coach Kirby Smart said Thomas and Cleveland were "neck and neck" in the right tackle competition.

As for the second team, Dyshon Sims took a handful of reps as the second-string left tackle. Sims figures to serve as the sixth offensive lineman once again.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman

Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman 1:08

Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman
Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations 5:41

Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations
Kirby Smart discusses UGA secondary 0:54

Kirby Smart discusses UGA secondary

View More Video