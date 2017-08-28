Latest on Georgia injuries, including who returned to practice Monday

Freshman inside linebacker Robert Beal was spotted with his teammates Monday after enduring a short absence from the practice field.
Beal was dealing with what head coach Kirby Smart said was a small injury late last week. Beal was back with the outside linebackers and did some work with what appeared to be a scout-team unit.
While Beal returned, there was still no sign of defensive back Rashad Roundtree. Smart said Roundtree was also dealing with a minor injury, which was the reason for his absence from practice.
Also missing from practice was defensive end/outside linebacker Chauncey Manac. He was not spotted with his position group during the media availability period, which lasted roughly seven minutes.
While it is unknown why Manac wasn't seen during the media viewing portion of practice, it is possible Manac could have returned to the practice field after reporters were ushered off of the field.
Receiver J.J. Holloman was once again getting stretched out by director of sports medicine Ron Courson during practice. Holloman has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury since the middle of August.
