Smart on whether Ridley, Holyfield will be suspended for opener

Kirby Smart rarely has commented on suspensions.
This once again was the case Monday.
Georgia's head coach was asked at his Monday news conference if running back Elijah Holyfield and receiver Riley Ridley would in fact be suspended for Saturday's season opener against Appalachian State.
Both Holyfield and Ridley were arrested during the offseason for marijuana-related offenses. Both have since entered pre-trial diversion programs.
"It will be handled internally," Smart said.
Asked if punishment that is handled internally included playing time, Smart repeated the previous line.
The UGA student-athlete handbook stipulates that a student-athlete in violation of the program's drug policy "will be suspended from competition during the athletic season for no less than 10 (percent) of the total sport season." This would equate to one game of a football season.
Holyfield was seldom-used as a freshman, totaling six carries for 29 yards. Ridley saw plenty of action as a freshman, catching 12 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns.
Comments