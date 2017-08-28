Smart talks improvement with inside linebacker depth

Georgia's three-man rotation at inside linebacker is set heading into the 2017 season.
Just like last year, Roquan Smith, Natrez Patrick and Reggie Carter will be the players spending the most time on the field. Smith (95 tackles) and Patrick (59) were Georgia's top two tacklers a season ago, with Carter logging 45 tackles of his own.
While Georgia has a reliable top three at the position, its depth wasn't as strong during the 2016 season.
Now, head coach Kirby Smart is feeling a little better about it.
Never miss a local story.
"We’re closer than we were last year because the three freshmen we signed are going to be pretty good players; plus the two guys we’ve been developing, Juwan Taylor and Tae Crowder have gotten better," Smart said. "Now to say that they’re ready to play at the level of the other three, I’m not ready to commit to that."
Taylor has worked in as Georgia's fourth inside linebacker at practice, spending most of his time with the second team. Crowder moved to inside linebacker last year after beginning the season at running back.
The Bulldogs brought in freshman inside linebackers Monty Rice, Nate McBride and Jaden Hunter in their recruiting class of 2017.
While they could be factors on special teams, the Smith-Patrick-Carter trio will make it hard for any of the backups to get on the field barring injury.
But having that kind of depth has alleviated at least some concerns from Smart's perspective.
"They’re getting better and that’s our be all and end all," Smart said. "Every player, each day, just get a little bit better so if something happens, you’re number’s going to get call and you’re ready for it."
Comments