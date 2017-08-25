McGarity: ‘Obviously with football, we have a lot of other projects we would like to do’

Georgia’s athletics department has taken on two pricey construction projects in the past couple of years.
The indoor athletics facility, a $30.2 million building, was completed last winter and put to use by the football team this spring. Underway now is the West end zone project, which will add a recruiting lounge and a home locker room at Sanford Stadium. That project is estimated at $63 million, with a goal of $53 million to be fund-raised. The other $10 million was secured with a line of credit.
According to athletics director Greg McGarity, Georgia isn’t planning to stop there when it comes to catching up with the other SEC programs with its facilities. While McGarity wasn’t ready to name what projects are in the pipeline, he said to expect more down the road.
“We have an internal list of projects, which is really for every facility,” McGarity said. “What we do is go through a priority list. Sometimes we re-rank those priorities. Obviously with football, we have a lot of other projects we would like to do.”
One thought would be for Georgia to undertake multiple major projects at once. This approach, however, would involve some risk.
McGarity said that if Georgia announced each of the projects it wanted to accomplish, without a firm plan in place for completion, the program could potentially see donor funds stall for certain individual structures. The plan Georgia has in place is to raise as much money as possible for each project it has underway. In doing so, the athletics program then wouldn’t have to borrow extra money while staying financially viable for any major endeavors in the long-term future.
While there are times Georgia will allocate its own money toward the project, the goal is to surpass the initial donor fund allotment to cover as much of the cost as possible.
“What we don’t want to do is lose focus. If we start talking about the other projects we have in mind, there may be a situation where you have a donor who says, ‘Well, I’m going to wait to do that,’ ” McGarity said. “We’ve got to basically generate the revenue, generate the funds to get that done and then we’ll move to the next one.”
McGarity acknowledged the criticism he and the athletics department have received for having a large reserve fund that is untouched. He reiterated what was spoken at the UGA Athletics spring board meeting — that in order to secure bonds at a favorable interest rate, lenders must have proof that there is cash on hand to collect in the event Georgia is in violation of its covenant.
Another reason for wanting to fund-raise such projects is because the construction itself doesn’t bring a financial return. McGarity said if Georgia were to use a sizable portion of its reserves for such projects, it would have to replenish the money through other means to keep its covenant agreements.
“If you go spend that entire safety net with no return on your income — otherwise I’m going to have to raise ticket prices and then our ticket prices will have to be where Notre Dame’s are,” McGarity said. “If our ticket prices were $170 on top of the donation, you can imagine the blowback we would have here. We’re trying to juggle so many things in the air.”
There is no doubt Georgia is playing catch-up with the rest of the SEC in facilities. Georgia was the final program in the SEC to build an indoor practice facility for its football team. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart previously said the home locker room at Sanford Stadium is the same one he used as a player in the mid-1990s, hence the desire to build a new one.
Given the need for athletics programs to one-up each other with football-related facilities, it is understandable why there are those who want Georgia to speed any and all construction up as much as possible.
In doing so, however, certain financial risks come into play. All that stated, McGarity is aware of how tough of a sell that playing the waiting game can be.
“It’s trying to talk about a complex issue in maybe 140 characters. And it’s almost impossible,” McGarity said. “I do know that those who understand finances and understand the business world are very comfortable with what we do, and very proud from a responsibility standpoint. Those who live in the financial world, they get it and understand it. They’re extremely proud of how we’re able to manage the money. And it preceded me. This is not a Greg McGarity deal. There has been strong fiscal management beforehand.”
