Freshman linebacker praised for preseason, carving out role on defense

Freshman outside linebacker Walter Grant wears No. 84.
Grant is fast, physical and already has showcased good instincts on the practice field. He offers good height at 6-foot-4 and has a slim frame despite weighing in at 245 pounds.
All of those characteristics applied to the outside linebacker who last wore No. 84 at Georgia.
Senior Davin Bellamy, however, wasn’t ready to make the leap that Grant is, in fact, the next Leonard Floyd for Georgia’s defense.
But the similarities have certainly stood out.
“They have a lot of the same mannerisms on the field,” Bellamy said. “No. 84, they have the same helmet. They just look alike on the field. They run the same, get in their stance the same. But they’re two different players. That is who he reminds me of.”
Bellamy then chuckled before concluding his thought.
“You almost caught me with that – y’all are gonna say he’s the next Leonard Floyd,” Bellamy said.
Bellamy further clarified that he wasn’t comparing Grant to Floyd, who was selected with the ninth-overall pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2016 NFL draft.
But Grant has definitely been someone who Bellamy wanted to praise for putting in a good preseason at the position. Bellamy brought Grant up when he was asked if there was anyone standing out who wasn’t being discussed much about.
Bellamy said Grant has picked up the defense “faster than probably any freshman I’ve been around here.”
And by picking up the playbook fast, Grant has been able to play fast at practice.
“What stands out is the way he chases down plays that could be all the way down the field,” Bellamy said. “You see one or two guys sprinting all the way to the other side of the field. It’s usually Walter. It’s that motor he’s got.”
Grant was a four-star recruit rated as the 11th-best outside linebacker coming out of Cairo. Prior to Georgia’s second scrimmage last Saturday, Grant was spotted working in a first-team nickel alignment.
While Bellamy and Lorenzo Carter will be Georgia’s starting outside linebackers, Grant figures to carve out a role on Georgia’s defense.
“With the way we plan on playing, being fast and relentless, we’re going to need those breaths sometimes,” Bellamy said. “He picked up the playbook so fast to where the coaches aren’t afraid to put him in there. When he is in there he plays really hard. You’re going to run into some plays if you play hard. He can be that guy for us, in the same role me and Lorenzo had (behind Floyd and Jordan Jenkins). I definitely see him having a role.”
