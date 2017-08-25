After impressive freshman season, Marshall hones in on technique

David Marshall had no clue he was going to play in his first-ever game against North Carolina.
Going into last season’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at the Georgia Dome, Marshall was only a freshman seeing second- and third-team snaps in practice. But it didn’t take long for head coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Mel Tucker to call his number to get into the 2016 season opener.
And Marshall didn’t disappoint with his opportunity.
He tallied four tackles and recorded a sack in a 33-24 win over the Tar Heels.
“I got shocked when I got in the game,” Marshall said. “I played a lot of snaps that game.”
Marshall, who played high school football at Upson-Lee, appeared in 12 of Georgia’s 13 games as a freshman and earned four starts. He tallied 26 tackles and recorded 2.5 sacks during his first year.
Marshall, at 6-foot-3 and 274 pounds, used his athleticism to his advantage as a freshman. During the past year, however, Marshall said he has honed in on the fundamentals to improve his performance as a defensive end.
“When I first got here I wasn’t playing with much technique,” Marshall said. “I was playing to get off the ball faster than the O-lineman. I’ve pretty much learned technique.”
Part of that has been for Marshall to work on how to use his hands to get off of blocks. Marshall showed he can be a disruptive pass-rusher as a 3-4 defensive end and Georgia will look for that to continue this season.
Marshall has been banged up at times during the preseason but has not been limited much at practice. Head coach Kirby Smart said he has been impressed with Marshall’s approach.
“David’s been battling some injuries,” Smart said. “He’s banged up, but man, he never complains. He’s at practice every day, and he works his tail off.”
