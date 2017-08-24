McGarity gives update on West end zone project, facility upgrades

Georgia athletics director Greg McGarity said the fund-raising efforts for the West end zone project at Sanford Stadium have gone as expected since announcing the project last spring.
The project, which will feature a new lounge to host prospective student-athletes and a new home locker room, is expected to cost $63 million. Of that, $53 million is being fund-raised. Thus far, Georgia has received $20 million in donations toward its goal.
“We’re right on track on where we anticipated to be in the funding for that project,” McGarity said. “There are a lot of opportunities out there.”
Of those opportunities, McGarity said there will be naming rights possibilities for prospective donors. With Georgia in the beginning stages of construction, McGarity said there haven’t been too many renderings sent out yet.
Once those go out, McGarity thinks added donations will follow.
“I think once people see things come out of the ground, it’ll start to add to the excitement, which has already been illustrated by our donors, who continue to do great things to support us,” McGarity said.
Georgia was able to raise $18 million by May and has brought in an additional $2 million since. Since September of 2015, Georgia’s athletics department has raised more than $50 million due to its Magill Foundation.
Of that number, $30.2 million went toward the construction of the indoor practice facility, which allowed Georgia to not dip into its financial reserves account.
McGarity noted that Georgia has about $85 million of work in progress across the campus. In addition to the West end zone project, Stegeman Coliseum is putting $8 million to use in renovations — highlighted by a giant center-hung scoreboard. McGarity also said Georgia has used roughly $5 million each toward its golf and soccer complexes. Georgia’s track and field surface underwent some upgrades that cost $1.5 million.
Everything outside of the basketball and track upgrades were donor funded. For those two sports, Georgia used reserve funds.
“We’ve spent $115 million here pretty quickly,” McGarity said.
With West end zone renovations taking place, Georgia is planning to set up some temporary stations to make up for the concession areas that will be lost during the football season. In his newsletter to donors, McGarity wrote that there will be two grab-n-go tents in the 100 section that will sell “snacks, bottled drinks, hot dogs, Papa John's Pizza and Chick-fil-A.”
McGarity also wrote in his newsletter that Phase 3 of the restroom updates has been completed, meaning each concourse restroom has been renovated. The final renovations were done to the restrooms on the 100 and 300 sections on the North end, along with the entire 200 level. Among the upgrades to these restrooms are touchless sinks, touchless toilets, touchless urinals, LED lighting, new ventilation exhaust and new flooring.
