Georgia still sorting out its options in secondary

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart broke down how the secondary looks a week after starting cornerback Malkom Parrish went down with an ankle injury.
Tyrique McGhee, who was seen as one of the top candidates at the star position, has been practicing mostly at cornerback with Deandre Baker and Aaron Davis. During a recent practice, McGhee was seen as the top backup to Baker and Davis, as well as the dime cornerback when Georgia goes with six defensive backs on the field.
At safety, along with Dominick Sanders, Georgia has been utilizing Richard LeCounte, J.R. Reed, Jarvis Wilson and Latavious Brini.
At star is where it gets interesting. Reed, Wilson, Deangelo Gibbs and Lorenzo Carter have been seeing reps at the position.
Reed was recently seen running with the first team as a star, with LeCounte, a true freshman, playing safety.
As for Carter, Smart said explained why he would position an outside linebacker in a secondary role during practice.
“I think it’s just an issue of depth for us,” Smart said. “We have more outside backers who can play than 'stars' right now. It’s more of an insurance policy and not something we’re focused on. If we lose some more DBs, we gotta get our best 11 guys on the field. That might be different people in different packages.”
