  Kirby Smart talks offensive line, defensive line's conditioning

    Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters following Wednesday's practice.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters following Wednesday's practice. Jason Butt The Telegraph
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters following Wednesday's practice. Jason Butt The Telegraph

UGA Football

Smart on one improvement Georgia's deep defensive line can make

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

August 24, 2017 10:05 AM

UPDATED August 24, 2017 10:48 AM

ATHENS

Georgia is deep in numbers on the defensive line.

Even so, head coach Kirby Smart made it sound like he doesn't want to be forced to rotate linemen as often as he has had to do during preseason practice.

Smart said he hasn't been pleased with the defensive line's conditioning thus far. With only nine days remaining until the season opener against Appalachian State, this can easily be seen as an area of concern.

"I think all those guys can improve their conditioning," Smart said. "The world we live in, with the (hurry-up, no-huddle) and the way we practice it and work on it, those guys who are 300 pounds, they can’t play sometimes more than five, six, or seven plays. I’m not happy with them at all on that. They have to do a much better job of pushing through and competing.

"Now, we have to sub them because they can’t play more than those number of plays."

Georgia's top three defensive linemen in its 3-4 front are likely to be Trenton Thompson, John Atkins and Jonathan Ledbetter. Behind those players, Julian Rochester, David Marshall, Tyler Clark, DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle, Michael Carter, Malik Herring, Justin Young and Michael Barnett are all fighting for playing time.

Georgia is certainly deep with a lot of experience. It didn't lose one contributor from its 2016 defensive line.

But while Georgia has talent up front defensively, Smart would like for his top options to be able to stay on the field without getting too tired.

Part of the issue is the defensive linemen don't do as much running as other positions since they don't participate on the special teams units.

Therefore, Smart said it is on the coaching staff to get the defensive linemen in better shape.

"We have to condition those guys and we do. But I don’t ever think we are conditioned enough at defensive line," Smart said. "I’ll believe that when a guy can go out there and play like a DB and play seven consecutive plays, and strain his gut and be as effective on the seventh as he was on the first.”

