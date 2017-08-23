Smart coaches up young defensive backs, two players absent

It was a rapid-fire assignment for safety Latavious Brini, who was tasked with relaying a defensive call.
Brini's head coach, Kirby Smart, was with the safeties and barking out various scenarios that could happen in the course of a play. By doing so, Smart was asking for the accompanying defensive call that Brini would need to make as a safety. By Smart's design, he was relaying the information quickly so Brini, only a freshman, didn't have much time to react.
Fortunately for Smart, and Brini, Brini got the correct call quickly. And then came the practice play, with Smart simulating a snap and throwing the ball at a point for his young defensive back to make a play on it.
Smart spent a most of his time during the media viewing period of Wednesday's practice with the defensive backs -- specifically the safeties. While Dominick Sanders, J.R. Reed and Jarvis Wilson offer experience, players such as Brini and Tray Bishop are learning on the fly. Freshman safety Richard LeCounte is still in the learning process too, although he was able to get 15 spring practices as an early enrollee.
Essentially, Smart, a former safety at Georgia, was doing his part to ensure these youngsters were grasping the defense accordingly.
Absent from the defensive backs group, however, was safety Rashad Roundtree. Roundtree spent the 2016 season bouncing between the defensive backs and the linebackers but was set to be back in the secondary for this year. He hasn't been present the past few practices.
Also missing from practice was freshman inside linebacker Robert Beal.
Freshman receiver J.J. Holloman has been nursing a minor hamstring injury and was participating with his position group. Holloman was taking precaution by getting his hamstring stretched out in between exercises.
The first-team offensive line once again offered no change. It still consists of left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Pat Allen, center Lamont Gaillard, right guard Solomon Kindley and right tackle Andrew Thomas.
