Freshman Thomas earns even more praise from teammates

Freshman offensive lineman Andrew Thomas has been one of the young standouts of the preseason. Already, Thomas has been practicing with the first-team offensive line and impressing the coaching staff.
In addition, Thomas has caught the eye of defensive tackle Julian Rochester, who has seen up close what the Pace Academy product has been able to bring at practice. And from a pure physical standpoint, Thomas has passed an early test.
“He’s amazing. He has the arms to where I think he could scratch his knee and stand up,” Rochester said. “His arms are so long.”
Thomas enrolled at Georgia in the summer and started working with the first team during the second week of the preseason. Initially, he was seeing reps at both tackle positions as a backup. Thomas’ initial first-team reps were at left guard during the second week of the preseason. Beginning a week after, Thomas moved to first-team right tackle, where he has been ever since.
Rochester said Thomas’ ability as a college offensive lineman has reminded him of a Georgia veteran on the other side of the line.
“He’s so patient. He plays just like Isaiah Wynn,” Rochester said. “They’re both patient and know how to use their feet, use their hands and drive. They’re really consistent.”
Thomas, a four-star prospect who competed in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, could be in line to earn his first-ever start in his first-ever game. Only 10 games remain before the regular season kicks off against Appalachian State.
“He’s working. He reminds me of Isaiah (Wynn) a lot,” sophomore offensive lineman Pat Allen said. “It’s just natural for him. His pass-setting is very calm. It never changes. His hands are good. When it comes to run blocking, there are some things he works on. But mainly, (Thomas) is working like everyone else and he is becoming accustomed to being with the ones. I feel like he’s very comfortable.”
