Pat Allen has ‘probably made the most progress of the O-linemen’

Coming out of Georgia’s G-Day spring game, Pat Allen said it was his goal to stay in the starting lineup of the offensive line.
With 10 days remaining until the start of the 2017 regular season, Allen is still in position to be among the top five players up front.
Allen moved into the starting lineup at left guard during spring practice. While he cross-trained at both tackle positions for a week during the preseason, he mostly has stayed with the first unit. He also has staved off some worthy players for the first-team spot.
“It’s very humbling; it’s a blessing,” Allen said. “The competition is real. I think that’s what helps motivate me to keep going. I’m on the go. I’m making sure I know my calls. I know my technique, what form I need to be in, the plays I need to make, and I’m reading the defense. It keeps me aware.”
Allen is entering his third year with the program as a sophomore. Georgia’s 2017 offensive line recruiting class was considered one of the best in the nation, featuring Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson. But Allen, a former three-star prospect out of Reisterstown, Maryland, has more than held his own in comparison to the highly touted newcomers.
Weighing in between 295 and 300 pounds, Allen has fought off the challenges presented his way. As a result, there is a good chance Allen will play alongside Isaiah Wynn (left tackle), Lamont Gaillard (center), Solomon Kindley (right guard) and Thomas (right tackle) on Sept. 2 against Appalachian State.
Allen even thinks the probability of this being the starting offensive line is high.
“I strongly do,” Allen said, “but at the same time, I’ll leave it up to Coach. Whatever calls they make, I’ll go with it. I just want the team to be great this year.”
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart previously hs said he isn’t sure when he will decide on a starting five.
“It’s not about naming a starting offensive line. That’s not what’s important,” Smart said. “What’s important is how the starting offensive line plays and how many reps we can get guys in the right spot. Y’all want to know really bad who the starting offensive line is, but that’s not the goal for us. The goal for us is getting the best five in the five spots, and then get the others work where they can play if others go down.”
Allen’s teammates have noticed improvement since the end of last season.
Having gone up against him numerous times in practice, sophomore defensive tackle Julian Rochester was complimentary of Allen’s performance on the offensive line.
“Pat’s probably made the most progress of the O-linemen that we’ve got,” Rochester said. “Pat works hard, chops his feet and is a great pass-setter. He does it all and does what Coach tells him to do.”
Senior running back Nick Chubb surely will rely on Allen to create movement up front for inside runs. Allen also will be asked to pull on outside carries, too.
Since the spring, Chubb has been quite pleased with what he has seen.
“He’s done everything we need him to do,” Chubb said. “He’s playing hard, being physical up there. He knows his assignments. I think he looks great.”
For a moment, it may have seen from an outside perspective at least, that Allen was out of contention for a starting spot when he was asked to work as a backup at tackle for a week. But then Georgia reshuffled its line and moved Allen back to first-team left guard.
During that brief period of time, Allen said he was never worried about whether he lost his starting job or not. He is happy, however, to be back consistently with the top unit.
“I wasn’t really concerned,” Allen said. “I felt to the point where as long as I’m doing my part, it doesn’t matter where Coach puts me. … If they feel this person can help the team, I’m all for it. I’m just blessed to be in the spot I am. If Coach feels it’s better for me to be here, I’m not going to argue. I’m going to do the best I can at that position.”
