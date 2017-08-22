Rochester notices improvement, envisions big year for defensive line

Julian Rochester believes he has a chance to play with the best defensive line. Not in the division. Not in the conference.
“The best in the country, I believe so,” he said.
Georgia’s defensive line welcomes a new coach in Tray Scott and a talented freshman in Malik Herring from Mary Persons. But the unit returns four talented sophomores who all contributed as first-year players and an All-SEC first-teamer in Trenton Thompson.
Despite the changes, the sophomore returners have been able to mesh with three veterans and create some confidence. Consequently, a surge of competition has emerged.
“I think we have the mindset of all trying to be the best defensive lineman in the world,” Rochester said. “We are actually trying to get the award, and we all push each other to that limit and hold each other accountable.”
Rochester is vying for the Outland Trophy, which is awarded to college football’s best interior lineman. The idea for the individualized, lighthearted rivalry was pitched by Rochester and Thompson in the summer.
Georgia’s lone recipient of the honor came in 1968 with Bill Stanfill. While the primary focus is the team’s success and putting a “ring on our finger,” Rochester places an importance on the secondary honor and believes he’s closer to that point.
Rochester played high school as a 340-pounder at McEachern and frequently wreaked havoc. But the excess weight didn’t translate well to the college game, and he has continued to trim his weight with help from the Bulldogs’ nutritional staff.
“I can’t be tired anymore,” Rochester said. “I can’t have mental errors, and I have to know everything now. I feel like I’m closer, and I’m trying to stretch myself on the field as long as I can. If I can go as long as I can, I will go as hard as I can.”
Rochester was one of Georgia’s most dependable newcomers on the defensive line in 2016. The now 304-pounder played in each of the Bulldogs’ 13 games — even recording a couple of snaps at fullback — and made six starts.
Rochester has learned from veterans Thompson, John Atkins and Jonathan Ledbetter, who have kept the sophomore accountable on the practice field. Rochester also said the game began to slow down during spring practice to where he has a better understanding of his responsibilities.
“If you know what’s coming, how can it be hard?” Rochester asked after a big exhale. “I can mentally prepare for everything that comes my way because I already went through it. It can’t be hard.”
Entering his second year, Rochester believes he has improved his footwork and hand placement while in his stance. It has become a key focus for Rochester and his teammates on the line as it is the specialty of Scott.
Scott joined the program in February after Tracy Rocker was let go after National Signing Day for an undisclosed reason. It may have not been a challenge to welcome a new coach, but Rochester did have to adjust to Scott’s style, which differed from Rocker.
David Marshall agreed after also being a significant contributor as a freshman.
“He’s a technician, and he’s probably the most technique-based coach I’ve met in my life,” Rochester said. “He preaches it. He knows we have the talent and skills to make plays, but it’s all about the technique — making things more efficient and make more plays.”
The development of the second-year players, the leadership from veterans and the addition of two highly touted freshmen have the Bulldogs’ defensive front confident entering this season.
“We’re working harder than last year, and we have more skill,” Marshall said.
