Chubb sees, strives for improvement in run game

Sure, Nick Chubb would love to put in a big senior season statistically. But that isn't what is motivating him for his final season of college football.
Having logged at least one snap in every game as a junior after a horrific injury in 2015, Chubb wasn’t too thrilled with the full body of work his team concluded with.
The Bulldogs finished 8-5 and were once again outside of the SEC championship game.
With that in mind, Chubb is back for his senior season to rectify what went wrong a year ago.
“As a team, we weren’t as successful as I wanted us to be, or I thought we could be,” Chubb said. “It’s another opportunity for us to get that.”
Chubb totaled 1,130 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season, which could actually be considered a down season for him. After averaging 7.1 yards per carry as a freshman and 8.1 as a sophomore in a shortened season, Chubb’s per-carry average dropped to 5. Chubb actually averaged fewer than 5 yards per carry in nine of Georgia’s 13 games.
A lot of that had to do with an offensive line that struggled to create holes for its running backs. Georgia finished ninth in the SEC in rushing yards per game at 191.2.
Heading into the 2017 season, Chubb said he sees a line that has improved in this department.
“I got more confident in guys actually knowing what their assignment is,” Chubb said. “I think they got it down pat. They look great.”
Chubb is looking to recreate the pre-injury success he had in his first 18 career games. As a freshman, Chubb totaled 1,547 yards and 14 touchdowns. In five games and one play as a sophomore, Chubb ran for 747 yards and eight touchdowns. Against Tennessee in 2015, Chubb suffered a torn PCL, MCL and LCL on the first play from scrimmage, effectively ending his sophomore season.
Chubb will most certainly want to get back to being the type of back that ran roughshod over opponents early in his career.
“I just love for any opportunity I can to make the team better, in any way,” Chubb said. “Whatever is asked of me I’ll do it.”
Comments