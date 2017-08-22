What Georgia's offensive line looked like after second scrimmage

Georgia has put in two scrimmages, giving it a good idea as to what personnel groups it can use to its advantage.
As for the offensive line, the No. 1 unit that needs to see improvement from last year's squad, no change along the first group was made at Tuesday's practice.
During the media viewing period, the top offensive line once again featured left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Pat Allen, center Lamont Gaillard, right guard Solomon Kindley and right tackle Andrew Thomas. While the Bulldogs are less than two weeks away from their season opener against Appalachian State, this doesn't necessarily mean the offensive line is still settled.
Head coach Kirby Smart couldn't give an answer as to when he would like to see a starting offensive line finalized when asked last week.
"When we know, we’ll know," Smart said.
Georgia has rotated its linemen some throughout August. Thomas has received first-team reps at left guard. Dyshon Sims began the preseason a starter but has moved back to his sixth-man role. But otherwise, the first team hasn't seen much movement throughout the course of the preseason.
Of course, there is still time for a lineman or two to make a final run at a starting spot. When Wynn was out with an illness, redshirt freshman Ben Cleveland received some time with the first team at right tackle. Kendall Baker has been a consistent presence at offensive guard throughout the preseason.
"It’s not about naming a starting offensive line. That’s not what’s important," Smart said. "What’s important is how the starting offensive line plays and how many reps we can get guys in the right spot. Y’all want to know really bad who the starting offensive line is, but that’s not the goal for us. The goal for us is getting the best five in the best five spots and then get the others work where they can play if others go down, that’s our goal."
Also at Tuesday's practice, receiver Tyler Simmons returned to catching the football while wearing a regular practice jersey. Simmons injured his left wrist at Fan Day on Aug. 6 and was previously limited in practice. It also looked like Simmons shed his cast for a football glove.
Comments