Three breakout candidates for Georgia football in 2017

Each college football season brings a number of breakout players who will make a considerable leap from the previous year.
The 2017 season figures to be no different, especially as far as Georgia is concerned.
Last season saw players such as receiver Isaiah McKenzie, linebacker Roquan Smith and cornerback Deandre Baker take a major jump in their development. McKenzie was able to use his season as a stepping stone to the NFL draft as a fifth-round pick by the Denver Broncos.
The Bulldogs will be looking for a few others to replicate what the aforementioned players were able to previously do.
Here are three candidates to break out in 2017:
Junior defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter
Ledbetter fits the profile of a key starter poised to break out for a big year. Ledbetter didn’t post the kind of stats he probably could have thanks to a six-game suspension to start the 2016 season.
Ledbetter recorded 24 tackles (2.5 tackles for loss) and a sack in seven games. Calculated for 13 games, his season total would have been 45 tackles, which would have tied linebacker Reggie Carter for eighth on the team.
Ledbetter figures to have a greater role than the complementary one he concluded his sophomore season with. He has worked as a starter since the spring and has put in a good preseason by all accounts.
Ledbetter has also been cross-training as an outside linebacker to refine his pass-rushing when standing up. With Trenton Thompson, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy commanding a ton of attention on the defensive side of the ball, Ledbetter figures to benefit a lot up front.
Sophomore tight end Charlie Woerner
It was evident in high school that Woerner possessed the needed skills to be a good receiving threat in college. But two things limited Woerner’s production as a freshman.
First, Woerner dealt with a lingering ankle injury that limited his usage as a weapon in the passing game. Second, Woerner had to undergo a huge adjustment with how to play tight end in college.
Having never been in a three-point stance before the 2016 season, Woerner spent a lot of time growing accustomed to his new position.
Now that he has, Woerner could be among those seeing an uptick in passing targets. Woerner only caught five passes for 50 yards last season but could be used much more with a year of experience. At 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds, with ideal speed for his size, Woerner fits the bill of being a matchup problem for opposing defenses. He has practiced quite a bit as a slot receiver during the spring and preseason.
Georgia will definitely try and use Woerner’s skill set to its advantage now that he is healthy and has a greater understanding of the offense.
Sophomore defensive back J.R. Reed
Head coach Kirby Smart said Reed “has turned out to be probably the best decision we've made from a standpoint of transfers.” While he has yet to play a down for Georgia, he has gone from a former player at Tulsa to a potential starter.
Georgia’s coaching staff surely couldn’t have anticipated such a rise from a player overlooked by every Power 5 conference team. Landing at Tulsa after tearing his ACL as a senior in high school, Reed elected to transfer to a bigger program after his freshman season.
Reed has since found a home at Georgia, where he ran with the first team at the G-Day spring game. And now with Malkom Parrish (broken foot) out for the time being, Reed has seen time with the first-team at the star position, in addition to handling safety duties.
Reed sure seems poised for a role in Georgia’s secondary and is certainly a breakout candidate as a result.
