Quarterback Jacob Eason (10) is among those happy to have running back Nick Chubb (27) back to the team in 2017.
Georgia ranked in preseason AP poll

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

August 21, 2017 12:03 PM

ATHENS

Georgia has checked in as the No. 15 team in the preseason AP Poll.

The Bulldogs re-enter the AP top 25 after finishing the 2016 season outside of it. In total, six SEC teams will begin the 2017 season ranked in the coaches poll.

Joining Georgia are No. 1 Alabama, No. 12 Auburn, No. 13 LSU, No. 17 Florida and No. 25 Tennessee.

A season ago, Georgia ranked No. 18 in the preseason AP poll. At No. 15, Georgia is the highest-ranked team that did not end the 2016 season in the top 25.

Georgia is also the No. 15 poll in the coaches poll.

Neither of Georgia's three FBS non-conference opponents -- Appalachian State, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech -- were ranked in the preseason AP top 25.

The full preseason AP top 25

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Florida State

4. USC

5. Clemson

6. Penn State

7. Oklahoma

8. Washington

9. Wisconsin

10. Oklahoma State

11. Michigan

12. Auburn

13. LSU

14. Stanford

15. Georgia

16. Louisville

17. Florida

18. Miami

19. South Florida

20. Kansas State

21. Virginia Tech

22. West Virginia

23. Texas

24. Washington State

25. Tennessee

