Georgia ranked in preseason AP poll

Georgia has checked in as the No. 15 team in the preseason AP Poll.
The Bulldogs re-enter the AP top 25 after finishing the 2016 season outside of it. In total, six SEC teams will begin the 2017 season ranked in the coaches poll.
Joining Georgia are No. 1 Alabama, No. 12 Auburn, No. 13 LSU, No. 17 Florida and No. 25 Tennessee.
A season ago, Georgia ranked No. 18 in the preseason AP poll. At No. 15, Georgia is the highest-ranked team that did not end the 2016 season in the top 25.
Georgia is also the No. 15 poll in the coaches poll.
Neither of Georgia's three FBS non-conference opponents -- Appalachian State, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech -- were ranked in the preseason AP top 25.
The full preseason AP top 25
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Florida State
4. USC
5. Clemson
6. Penn State
7. Oklahoma
8. Washington
9. Wisconsin
10. Oklahoma State
11. Michigan
12. Auburn
13. LSU
14. Stanford
15. Georgia
16. Louisville
17. Florida
18. Miami
19. South Florida
20. Kansas State
21. Virginia Tech
22. West Virginia
23. Texas
24. Washington State
25. Tennessee
