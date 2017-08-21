Hardman is becoming more 'comfortable' on offense, special teams

It is obvious Georgia wants to get Mecole Hardman involved with the ball in his hands as much as possible.
The speedy and shifty sophomore moved from cornerback to receiver during the spring and has even taken some snaps as a Wildcat quarterback. But as a receiver, head coach Kirby Smart said Hardman is still learning the nuances of the position.
Once again, Smart said Hardman has been undergoing a major transition, considering he never played receiver in high school. But Hardman is beginning to show signs of progress as a wideout with less than two weeks away from Georgia's season opener against Appalachian State.
“I think Mecole's getting more and more comfortable,” Smart said. “He's still got to work on his pass-catching. It's not natural for him. And again, he didn't play receiver in high school. He caught it from a snap. It's different from a snap than when they're coming at you to hit you. So he continues to work on that. Mecole's going to be a good weapon for us, I feel like."
Hardman has also been a weapon on special teams in practice.
Working on both kickoffs and punts, Smart has been impressed with Hardman’s ability in the return game.
“I think he's gotten better ball security,” Smart said. “He had a couple plays today where he flashed. He flashed on a couple returns (Saturday). We've got a great battle going on at punt returner.”
Comments