Goal for Georgia's Carter is to play 2017 season heavier, faster

Lorenzo Carter is the envy of anyone with a slowing metabolism.
Georgia’s coaching staff wants Carter to play his senior season at a heavier weight. Listed last season at 242 pounds, the goal is for Carter to reach and maintain a weight around 250 pounds. Given the August heat, combined with the intensity of practice, that can be tough to obtain and keep.
Therefore, Carter has been given a zero-restriction diet.
In other words:
“I have no limit,” Carter said. “I can eat whatever I want.”
Carter said the weight gain hasn’t slowed him down any. He is still able to rush the passer the way he previously has while possessing extra strength to fight off blocks.
As a junior, Carter tallied 44 tackles, five sacks and 13 quarterback hurries. Carter has enjoyed playing with “more mass” on his frame.
“It’s been great actually – surprisingly great,” Carter said. “I’ve been trying to keep weight on. Sidney (Smith), our nutritionist, stays on top me of me to make sure I keep pounding calories, to keep calories in me. It’s been going pretty well.”
Evidence that Carter’s weight gain hasn’t slowed him down can be found in another way the coaching staff has used him during practice.
Similarly to when Leonard Floyd was with the Bulldogs, Georgia has lined Carter up in a secondary role to help in pass coverage. When Floyd, an outside linebacker who was selected by the Chicago Bears with the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, was with Georgia, he sometimes lined up at the star position in certain packages.
Carter said he has enjoyed getting some practice in the secondary in the event he is needed there in a game situation.
“It’s just different things we can do with our defense,” Carter said. “Our defense is complex. The great thing about it is you can move people in different positions and do the same things. It’s just how the coaches want to use us.”
