Andrew Thomas starting Georgia’s season opener would be a rare occurrence

Andrew Thomas, a true freshman who wasn’t an early enrollee, has established himself as the leader to start at right tackle when Georgia football begins its season Sept. 2.
If this statement sounds surprising or unusual, that’s because it is.
Since 2010, Georgia has started one true freshman offensive lineman in its season opener: John Theus in 2012. Theus, who started at right tackle that season, was just the third true freshman to start at tackle in a season opener for the Bulldogs since freshmen became eligible in 1973.
“There aren’t that many that can come in and be prepared to play,” senior linebacker Lorenzo Carter said.
When Thomas, the No. 9 tackle in the country last year according to 247Sports, arrived at Georgia this summer, Carter hardly noticed the quiet youngster. Once practice began, Carter quickly realized Thomas had the potential to play early and often.
“He can move with his size,” Carter said. “He can change directions pretty fast. I was impressed he came in as ready as he is.”
As head coach Kirby Smart answered questions about the offensive line after Saturday’s scrimmage, Smart listed Isaiah Wynn as the left tackle and said Solomon Kindley, Pat Allen and Kendall Baker rotated between the two guard spots. While Smart hasn’t announced a starting offensive line, Thomas was the only player Smart mentioned at right tackle.
Carter pointed out Thomas’ intelligence as a reason the freshman has adjusted to the speed and physicality of the college game so quickly. Thomas’ high school coach at Pace Academy, Chris Slade, who who was an All-American linebacker at Virginia and played in the NFL for nine years, did, as well.
“I think you could put him anywhere on the offensive line, and he’ll know the protections,” Slade said. “He’ll know where all the blitzes are coming from. He gets whatever system you put him in easily. He’s a very athletic kid that’s got a chance to be a special player.”
When asked Saturday what it is about Thomas that allows him to step in and compete for a starting role so early in his career, Smart provided a short answer.
“Maturity,” Smart said. “He’s extremely mature.”
