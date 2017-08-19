Smart names leader in punting competition, calls place-kicking race 'tight'

Georgia's starting punter position appears to almost be settled.
Following Saturday's second preseason scrimmage, head coach Kirby Smart said Cameron Nizialek continues to lead for the job. Nizialek is a graduate transfer who came to Georgia after spending the previous four years at Columbia.
Smart commended Nizialek's performance through the preseason, which came after a strong spring. He also noted Nizialek's positioning for the starting punter role had no bearing on how incumbent Marshall Long performed.
"The punter competition is leaning more and more towards Cam," Smart said. "He's done a really good job. Marshall's done well too but I don't think Marshall's past the injury completely. He's still coming back from that."
Long suffered a dislocated kneecap the week before Georgia's game against Auburn. The injury prematurely ended Long's season. As Georgia's starting punter until then, Long averaged 38.7 yards per punt. As a fourth-year junior at Columbia, Nizialek averaged 44.8 yards per punt with a long of 65 yards.
As for the place-kicking competition, that remains to be a close race between sophomore Rodrigo Blankenship and senior David Marvin, a graduate transfer from Wofford.
"The field goal kicking, it's tight, and the kicking off. I will say this: Rod kicked off really good today, and the field goal kicking is really tight," Smart said. "And it'll probably be decided within this week. But Rod's kicking off real well."
Comments