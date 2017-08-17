Freshman running back returns to practice

Georgia freshman running back D'Andre Swift made his return to the Woodruff Practice Fields Thursday, ending a two-day absence from the program.
Earlier in the week, head coach Kirby Smart said Swift had a medical-related issue that needed attention, which is why he wasn't at practice. For Georgia's 16th practice of the preseason, Swift was back with his position group with pads and a helmet on.
Based on what he has done thus far in the preseason, Swift is expected to be a contributor for Georgia as a freshman.
Even with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel ahead of him at running back, Swift has made some dazzling plays at practice. During Fan Day, Swift drew praise from the crowd after a couple of impressive runs. He also had a good showing at last Saturday's preseason scrimmage.
Swift was a four-star recruit out of St. Joseph's High School in Philadelphia.
