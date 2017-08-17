Four-star Azeez Ojulari, considering UGA and five others, makes his pick

Georgia picked up its second four-star recruit in a span of one week.
Marietta defensive end Azeez Ojulari announced he has decided to commit to the Bulldogs. Ojulari, a member of the 2018 recruiting class, made his Georgia pledge official only two days after four-star receiver Elijah Moore elected to do so. Ojulari chose Georgia over Auburn, Clemson, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee.
This gives Georgia 11 commitments for its 2018 class.
Ojulari, who checks in at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, is the sixth player rated a four-star or higher. Georgia has one five-star prospect in the class in Scotland County (Laurinburg, North Carolina) running back Zamir White.
According to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Ojulari is the sixth-ranked weakside defensive end in the country and the 15th overall player in the state of Georgia.
The Bulldogs have been stacking up on weakside defensive ends, who typically convert to outside linebackers in a 3-4 defense once they get to college. Ojulari is the third weakside defensive end in Georgia’s 2018 class, with Caleb Tannor and Jaevon Becton being the others.
