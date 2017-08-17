Mecole Hardman runs after the catch at G-Day.
UGA Football

Smart offers reasons for Hardman running the Wildcat at practice

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

August 17, 2017 12:54 PM

ATHENS

When reporters first caught a glimpse of receiver Mecole Hardman taking some Wildcat snaps in practice, it came across as a shock.

This natural question arose: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart know he was showing this in an open period with the media present for it?

This thought, however, was quickly followed by two others: Georgia has run the Wildcat plenty in previous seasons, including Smart’s first year in 2016. With Hardman being a former high school quarterback and moving back to the offensive side of the ball, Georgia’s opponents would obviously be aware of this possibility.

Appearing on 680 The Fan’s The Front Row, Smart was asked why he showed Hardman working in the Wildcat at practice.

“If we happen to be working on that, then they’re there,” Smart said. “I’m not personally thinking that’s some great big old package.”

Georgia isn’t reinventing its offense with this wrinkle. The Bulldogs, while likely to use it occasionally in games, are covering their bases in the event something unforeseen happens.

If injuries pile up or if quarterbacks underperform, Hardman can be an emergency plan in place.

“It’s an answer. Maybe if we lose a quarterback we have to do that,” Smart said. “Maybe if Mecole does a good job, it’s something that somebody has to defend and the more things you give somebody to defend, the more challenging it is. Hey, Mecole’s still got to prove that he can do it. How much we’re doing it really doesn’t matter.”

