Georgia freshman misses another day of practice

Freshman running back D'Andre Swift was not present for Wednesday's practice.
Swift is dealing with a medical-related issue, head coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday.
Smart, however, expected to have Swift back for Wednesday's practice. That turned out not to be the case. Swift has been a standout in practice thus far and is expected to have a contributing role this fall.
Swift has a chance to be Georgia's No. 3 running back this fall behind seniors Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Competing with Swift for that spot are sophomores Brian Herrien and Elijah Holyfield.
