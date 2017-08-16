Georgia receiver D'Andre Swift catches a pass as a slot receiver at practice.
UGA Football

Georgia freshman misses another day of practice

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

August 16, 2017 4:47 PM

ATHENS

Freshman running back D'Andre Swift was not present for Wednesday's practice.

Swift is dealing with a medical-related issue, head coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday.

Smart, however, expected to have Swift back for Wednesday's practice. That turned out not to be the case. Swift has been a standout in practice thus far and is expected to have a contributing role this fall.

Swift has a chance to be Georgia's No. 3 running back this fall behind seniors Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Competing with Swift for that spot are sophomores Brian Herrien and Elijah Holyfield.

