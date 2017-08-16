Georgia starting defender absent from practice due to injury

Georgia was without a key defensive starter at Wednesday's practice.
According to a person with knowledge of the situation, cornerback Malkom Parrish suffered an injury during Tuesday's practice and was therefore unavailable Wednesday.
The severity of the injury or a timetable for a return is unknown at this point in time.
Parrish is a starting cornerback along with Deandre Baker. With Parrish out, Aaron Davis was working in as a starter at the position. With Davis picking up first-team cornerback reps, this could signal a shift in Georgia's secondary for the time being.
While Davis had seen practice reps at corner, he was also competing for the starting safety and star position spots. If Davis fills in for Parrish, that would mean J.R. Reed would see the majority of the first-team reps at safety with Tyrique McGhee seeing a lot of reps at star.
Freshman defensive back Deangelo Gibbs is also in contention for the starting star spot.
Parrish has been a starter in Georgia's defense for the previous two seasons. As a junior in 2016, Parrish totaled 49 tackles and two interceptions.
