Smart wants to 'eradicate' selfish plays that result in penalties

During last Saturday’s scrimmage, receiver Javon Wims came down with a catch in coverage and took it the distance for a touchdown.
But when Wims got to the end zone, he elected to celebrate with a front flip. This didn’t please head coach Kirby Smart too much, with Wims being asked to run stadium steps as punishment.
During a radio appearance on 680 The Fan’s The Front Row, Smart was asked about this particular moment from the scrimmage.
Smart said he didn’t go “ballistic” or yell at Wims after the play happened. Instead, Smart said he dished out the punishment and carried on with practice.
“It was simple. It was, ‘Hey, if you choose to be selfish and do selfish things’ – I didn’t need to scream and yell,” Smart said. “He realized when he did it that he cost the whole team. He paid his punishment for it. He understood, he was embarrassed. He definitely felt embarrassed after he did his activity.”
Smart was then asked a follow-up question about last season’s game against Tennessee, which featured a late celebration penalty from former Georgia defensive back Rico McGraw. After quarterback Jacob Eason threw a 47-yard touchdown to receiver Riley Ridley, McGraw ran onto the field without his helmet on.
This drew a 15-yard penalty and forced Georgia to kick off from its own 20-yard line with 10 seconds to go. After the ensuing kickoff return, which was aided by an offsides penalty, the Volunteers got to the Georgia 43-yard line. Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs then found receiver Jauan Jennings in the end zone on a desperation pass to win the game.
“For me, it’s discipline,” Smart said. “When you got a lack of discipline and you make mistakes that cost a team, that’s selfishness. No team can be successful when you have selfish players. We want to make sure we eradicate that.”
