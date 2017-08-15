Philip Williams Georgia Sports Communications
Philip Williams Georgia Sports Communications

UGA Football

Receiver recruit Elijah Moore makes decision between Georgia, three others

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

August 15, 2017 8:32 PM

ATHENS

Georgia added a key commitment to its recruiting class of 2018 Tuesday evening.

High-prized receiver Elijah Moore announced on his Twitter account that he will continue his football career in college at Georgia.

Moore is a four-star receiver out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He chose the Bulldogs over Miami, Mississippi and Ohio State.

Moore is Georgia’s 10th commitment of the 2018 class.

Moore is the fifth player rated a four-star or higher. Georgia has one five-star prospect in the class in Scotland County (Laurinburg, North Carolina) running back Zamir White.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman

Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman 1:08

Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman
Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations 5:41

Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations
Kirby Smart discusses UGA secondary 0:54

Kirby Smart discusses UGA secondary

View More Video