Receiver recruit Elijah Moore makes decision between Georgia, three others

Georgia added a key commitment to its recruiting class of 2018 Tuesday evening.
High-prized receiver Elijah Moore announced on his Twitter account that he will continue his football career in college at Georgia.
Thank You God ....... pic.twitter.com/zx66sNSjn7— Elijah moore (@e_moore03) August 16, 2017
Moore is a four-star receiver out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He chose the Bulldogs over Miami, Mississippi and Ohio State.
Moore is Georgia’s 10th commitment of the 2018 class.
Moore is the fifth player rated a four-star or higher. Georgia has one five-star prospect in the class in Scotland County (Laurinburg, North Carolina) running back Zamir White.
