Smart sees growth in Godwin, who stood out on Georgia's scrimmage film

Kirby Smart didn't make things too easy for Terry Godwin last season.
Smart admitted as much during his Tuesday post-practice news conference, saying he could be tough on the former five-star receiver at times.
Since the offseason began, however, Smart said Godwin has showed a lot of growth to be in the position he is now in. Godwin has spent a lot of time working as the top slot receiver in Georgia's offense. He has also recently taken a number of reps on the outside too.
Godwin has put in some superb practices of late, Smart said, which has him optimistic for the upcoming season.
"I'll be the first to tell you that I was hard on Terry last year," Smart said. "Terry has grown up, is competitive and had some of the best flashes, I thought, in the scrimmage."
Following Saturday's scrimmage, Smart said no one stood out in real time.
After watching the practice film, Smart said Godwin was someone who actually put in one of the better performances on the team.
"Terry really played well in the scrimmage as far as depth of routes, running routes, catching the ball, making plays, blocking people," Smart said. "A lot of that was outside, not just inside. He can play inside, he does great with it, but he's become more valuable to us outside -- value in terms of vertical threat and just catching the ball."
Last season, Godwin finished second on Georgia's roster in receiving with 38 catches for 397 yards.
Figuring to fill in the slot, which is where former Georgia wideout Isaiah McKenzie saw the bulk of his reps, Godwin should see his targets increase this season. Smart said the former five-star wideout out of Callaway is beginning to live up to his billing.
"(Godwin's) very consistent when he does, and he made a couple of plays (in practice Wednesday), and you start seeing the become the guy that you expect him to become," Smart said.
