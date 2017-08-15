Georgia welcomes Ledbetter's return but was missing freshman contributor

After missing at least the past two practices, Georgia defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter returned to his position group Tuesday.
Ledbetter has been dealing with what head coach Kirby Smart called an illness, which kept him out of Saturday's scrimmage and Monday's practice. Ledbetter was spotted going through individual drills with his teammates.
Ledbetter is expected to have a major role with Georgia's defensive line in 2017. After a six-game suspension to start last season, Ledbetter totaled 24 tackles and a sack. Ledbetter was running with the first-team defense through the spring and preseason.
On the offensive side of the ball, Georgia freshman running back D'Andre Swift was not spotted on the practice field. Swift has been impressing in practice as both a runner and receiver. The reason for Swift's absence likely will be addressed at head coach Kirby Smart's post-practice briefing.
Smart said Swift was having some medical issues checked on but that it isn't anything serious.
"We expect him back (Wednesday)," Smart said.
Left tackle Isaiah Wynn participated in practice for the second consecutive day. Wynn had missed a week's worth of practice before returning Monday. Wynn also had an illness, according to Smart.
With Wynn at first-team left tackle, the offensive line stayed the same for the second consecutive day. Pat Allen (left guard), Lamont Gaillard (center), Solomon Kindley (right guard) and Andrew Thomas (right tackle) joined Wynn with the top group.
Receiver Jeremiah Holloman didn't appear to be rotating in during individual drills. Holloman has been dealing with a minor hamstring injury that has limited his practice availability of late.
Receiver Tyler Simmons, who is sporting a cast over his injured his left wrist, was once again wearing a non-contact jersey. While he has run routes during drills, he hasn't seen passes thrown his way.
Lastly, Smart said long snapper Trent Frix is dealing with a hamstring injury. The backup long snapper for Georgia's special teams unit is fullback Nick Moore.
