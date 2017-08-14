One injured player returns to Monday's practice, another remains absent

Georgia defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter was not present for Monday's practice, which took place in the indoor practice facility.
Ledbetter is dealing with what head coach Kirby Smart has called an "illness."
In 2016, Ledbetter totaled 24 tackles and a sack after serving a six-game suspension to start the season. Ledbetter is expected to play a major role on Georgia's defensive line this season.
While Ledbetter was not at practice, receiver J.J. Holloman was working with his position group during individual drills.
Holloman has been dealing with a minor hamstring injury.
