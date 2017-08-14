Latest on Isaiah Wynn's practice availability and offensive line

Georgia left tackle Isaiah Wynn made his return to practice Monday. Also appearing at practice was a slightly new-look offensive line.
Wynn has been dealing with what head coach Kirby Smart dubbed an illness. Wynn was present for Saturday's scrimmage but did not participate.
The Bulldogs are still in a mixing-and-matching mode at this stage of the preseason, which has allowed for a minor change on the line with Wynn back at left tackle.
Joining Wynn with the first team were Pat Allen (left guard), Lamont Gaillard (center), Solomon Kindley (right guard) and Andrew Thomas (right tackle).
For Allen, this was a return to his starting left guard position after getting some reps as a backup right tackle. Thomas previously was working as the starting left guard before taking reps at the starting right tackle spot Monday. This pushed Ben Cleveland back to second-team right tackle.
Joining Cleveland with the second team were Dyshon Sims (left tackle), Isaiah Wilson (left guard), Sean Fogarty (center) and Kendall Baker (right guard).
Up to this point during the preseason, Wilson only has been spotted practicing at right tackle.
While the offensive line did show a new look, it is still relatively early to make any assumptions. Smart has previously stated that the line would rotate players throughout the preseason to determine the best five to start the season.
