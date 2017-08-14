David Marshall is entering his sophomore season at Georgia.
Smart on how a couple of sophomore defensive linemen have developed

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

August 14, 2017 2:49 PM

ATHENS

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was recently complimentary of the development of two sophomore defensive linemen.

Asked about David Marshall and Tyler Clark, Smart noted that both have progressed well throughout the offseason and into preseason practice.

On Marshall, Smart said he has been playing through some ailments. But the former Upson-Lee standout has pushed through to be a participant in each practice.

“David’s been battling some injuries,” Smart said. “He’s banged up but man, he never complains. He’s at practice every day and he works his tail off.”

Marshall saw some early playing time as a freshman, recording 26 tackles and 2.5 sacks. That included a sack in his first-ever appearance in Georgia’s 2016 season-opening win over North Carolina.

With Clark, Smart has seen some growth from the first season to the next. His development could mean more minutes on a deep defensive line in 2017.

During his freshman season, Clark totaled 21 tackles and half of a sack.

“Tyler’s done really well. Tyler’s in competition,” Smart said. “I think Tyler’s one of those guys who has improved a lot. I think last year he was really raw. I think this year he’s starting to come into his own and improve.”

