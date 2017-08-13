How Thompson performed, and other notes, at Georgia's first preseason scrimmage

There is a lot to like about Georgia's defense. It brings back a ton of experience on a unit that finished fourth in the SEC by holding opponents to 327.5 total yards per game.
A key component of that defense is junior defensive tackle Trenton Thompson. And based on his performance in Saturday's scrimmage, Thompson is certainly a player to be excited about.
Georgia's scrimmage was closed to the media and most of the public. But there were a handful of people fortunate enough to watch the scrimmage, with The Telegraph learning some nuggets about what took place.
Thompson was among the stars Saturday. He apparently had at least "three or four tackles for loss" and was repeatedly in the offensive backfield.
Thompson was described as an "absolute monster" Saturday.
Here are some other notes from Saturday's scrimmage:
-The offensive line performed well in pass protection. Ben Cleveland held his own at right tackle and the interior looked solid. When it comes to running the ball, however, some of the same problems from last season persisted. Of course, this was without Isaiah Wynn at left tackle. At the same time, Georgia's defensive line figures to be a major strength this year so that probably played a major role into the run game issues.
-Javon Wims had one of the best offensive plays of the day. He caught what ended up being a jump ball and housed it for a big-play score.
-One area receiver Riley Ridley has improved a lot in is his blocking.
-As a whole, however, head coach Kirby Smart was dead-on about the receiver group. It was an inconsistent day for the receivers apparently. In addition, one receiver picked up a celebration penalty following a score, which irritated Smart. The receiver was forced to run stadium steps as a result.
-Freshman D'Andre Swift had another outstanding day. But sophomore Elijah Holyfield put in some good runs too. Georgia has a great problem with figuring out how to use all of its running backs.
-Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter "came out of nowhere" on a couple of plays for big stops.
-The offense challenged cornerback Deandre Baker a few times down the field. Baker played the ball well and had one key pass breakup.
-Behind Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm, Brice Ramsey and Stetson Bennett received around the same number of reps with the third team. Bennett, who held offers from Middle Tennessee State, Georgia Southern and Mercer but chose to walk-on at Georgia, showed off his live arm. He is also mobile and scrambled for roughly a 25-yard gain. Bennett obviously won't challenge for a starting role but could have great value on the scout team when preparing for spread teams with dual-threat quarterbacks.
-Smart mentioned that the freshman defensive backs haven't done anything to stand out this preseason. That was once again the case Saturday. But one takeaway was that this group played physical. Richard LeCounte III had a couple of impressive tackles that fit into this department.
Comments