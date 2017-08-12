Latest on Georgia left tackle Isaiah Wynn prior to Saturday's scrimmage

Georgia senior left tackle Isaiah Wynn was not practicing at Saturday's scrimmage.
Wynn has been dealing with what head coach Kirby Smart called an illness since the beginning of the week. Wynn was present with his teammates Saturday but did not have a helmet with him.
Without Wynn, Georgia, at least during the media viewing period, showed a starting offensive line of left tackle Dyshon Sims, left guard Andrew Thomas, center Lamont Gaillard, right guard Solomon Kingsley and right tackle Ben Cleveland.
It is unknown when Wynn will be able to return to practice. Wynn moved to left tackle during the spring after starting 11 of 13 games at left guard.
