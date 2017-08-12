Georgia was down a defensive lineman for Saturday's scrimmage

Georgia defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter was not present for Saturday's scrimmage.
Head coach Kirby Smart described the reason for Ledbetter's absence as an illness. This marks the third player on the team who Smart said has come down with an illness. Smart said he couldn't disclose any more than that.
“We expect to have him back any day,” Smart said.
Ledbetter is expected to be in line for a potential starting role on this year's defense.
Freshman receiver J.J. Holloman was also a non-participant with his teammates.
Holloman, who has a hamstring injury. was seen working on the sideline with director of sports medicine Ron Courson.
Holloman suffered the injury over a week ago. He returned to his position group Wednesday but went back to Courson's side work on Thursday.
