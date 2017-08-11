Georgia football self-reports secondary violation

The Georgia football program self-reported a secondary violation involving an impermissible phone call to a prospective student-athlete, according to an open records request received by The Telegraph.
The violation occurred sometime after Jan. 1.
According to UGA: "An assistant football coach informed a non-coaching staff member that he had spoken to a high school coach regarding the academic standing of a (prospective student-athlete) and the high school coach would be calling for additional details. The staff member missed several calls from the high school coach and returned the high school coach's call to discuss the (prospective student-athlete) initial eligibility standing."
With the returned phone call deemed impermissible, UGA stated it would provide rules education to the football recruiting staff and write a letter of admonishment to the staff member found in violation of NCAA rules.
Neither the assistant coach or staff member were named. This was the staff member's first secondary violation committed.
Georgia also determined no recruiting advantage was gained and stated that it didn't deserve any additional reprimands.
The SEC accepted Georgia's self-imposed punishment and added a couple of additional penalties.
The conference ruled the staff member was prohibited from contacting the prospective student-athlete or anyone associated with him for 30 days, and that the Georgia coaching staff was banned from contacting this recruit for seven days.
