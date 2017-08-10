Georgia working to flip Syracuse inside linebacker commit

Juan Wallace made a commitment to Syracuse in May, but a visit to the Southeast has given him a second thought.
The three-star inside linebacker is a Washington D.C. product but recently transferred to IMG Academy, a powerhouse program in Bradenton, Florida.
The move to the Southeast allowed Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart to pick up their recruitment of Wallace. Consequently, he made it to campus in June.
“I loved the atmosphere in Athens,” Wallace said after he received his official offer on Aug. 1. “I loved the life after football. The opportunities at Georgia are outstanding.”
Wallace had heard from Georgia for quite some time as running backs coach Dell McGee was the recruiter for the D.C. area. He worked on building a relationship with Wallace while he attended H.D. Woodson High School.
But since the pursuit has intensified, inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann has taken on those duties to land Wallace.
“I like the way (Schumann) coaches the players,” Wallace said. “He gets them right for the next level.”
Georgia’s 2018 recruiting class ranks 59th in the nation, according to 247Sports.com’s team rankings. While the Bulldogs have commitments from two defensive ends, there are no committed linebackers. In its freshman class, Georgia has two inside linebackers on scholarship — Nate McBride and Monty Rice.
Georgia has prioritized Wallace after it missed out on landing Teradja Mitchell (Ohio State) and Michael Harris (Auburn). Schumann and the Bulldogs are still battling with South Carolina and others for Channing Tindall, a Columbia, South Carolina, product.
Wallace stands at 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds. He is ranked as the 40th-overall inside linebacker nationally, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.
“(Georgia has) a chance to land my commitment, for sure,” Wallace said.
Wallace describes his commitment to Syracuse as “pretty solid right now,” yet is open to interest from other programs. He currently holds 14 scholarship offers and has recently taken visits to Rutgers and West Virginia, along with Georgia.
Syracuse’s offer came on Feb. 1, and the efforts of defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brian Ward were key for the Orange.
The Orange have still held his commitment, despite visits being taken. Wallace looks to shut down his recruitment after his senior season concludes.
“I felt like it was a great fit and great opportunity for me as a student athlete,” Wallace said. “Syracuse allows me to be able to maximize my potential.”
Comments