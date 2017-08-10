Coley gets animated after receivers drop passes during practice

It's obvious when Georgia receivers coach James Coley is upset.
His voice will shriek, oftentimes reaching a level none of the other assistants can get to. While he is easily one of the most audible coaches on Georgia's staff, he doesn't get angry too often.
He got quite angry Thursday.
After one freshman receiver allowed a defender to knock the ball away during a one-on-one drill, Coley barked a string of words at him -- some suitable for print, others not. Shortly after, a veteran receiver dropped a pass he should have brought in. Coley's voice got even louder.
"Catch the ball!" Coley yelled. This was also followed by a string of words -- some suitable for print, others not.
At least outside linebacker Davin Bellamy seemed to find this amusing, considering the smile brought to his face from Coley's reaction.
After those two drops, Georgia's receivers caught the next few passes thrown their way, Coley's voice remained loud but turned encouraging.
One of the receptions included a one-handed grab from sophomore Riley Ridley.
Coley is one of Georgia's more animated assistant coaches. Earlier in the practice, Coley was leading his receivers through a footwork drill, demonstrating each step he wanted them to take.
The drill seemed more about precision than quickness.
Georgia is still waiting for a receiver to emerge as a go-to target, although head coach Kirby Smart has previously said that this may not be the case. The receivers could once again work "by committee," with Georgia being big in numbers at the position.
Among Georgia's experienced contributors at receivers include senior Javon Wims, junior Terry Godwin, junior Michael Chigbu, junior Jayson Stanley and sophomore Riley Ridley. Sophomores Mecole Hardman and Tyler Simmons will also look to carve out roles.
Freshman receivers Mark Webb and Trey Blount have impressed at times during the preseason, with Webb earning some playing time with the first team.
